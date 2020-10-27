https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/26/cardi-b-scared-by-trump-supporters-swarming-los-angeles-i-dont-like-it-with-their-big-a-trucks/

Rapper and Joe Biden surrogate Cardi B was terrified when she recently encountered groups of Trump supporters in Los Angeles, expressing horror at their “big ass trucks” and saying “I don’t like this shit!”

Cardi B reportedly posted a series of clips to her Instagram Stories on Saturday in which she livestreamed herself driving past Trump fans wearing MAGA hats and waving American flags.

“Look how many fuckers! I’m scared now we’re gonna get jumped. I really feel like we’re gonna get jumped. Oh my God. Ahhh!” she screamed.

In another clip, she said: “Trump supporters are everywhere, I’m scared. I don’t like it, with their big ass trucks.”

The rapper said in a third clip: “I don’t like this shit. Look at this. Look at this! Look how they’re walking around, with fake guns out and covering their fucking face. I don’t like this shit!”

Cardi B stunned by trump supporters moments prior to offset alleged arrest 😱 pic.twitter.com/IQEzJDcLtl — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 25, 2020

Cardi B’s Instagram rants are believed to have taken place shortly before or after police officers detained her husband, the rapper known as Offset, after someone inside his vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at Trump supporters who had just participated in a rally in Beverly Hills.

Offset was detained in Los Angeles while on Instagram Live after run-in with Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/YbRR8WNIXg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2020

Cardi B reportedly pleaded with the officers to release her husband.

Distraught Cardi B begs Beverly Hills police to release Offset https://t.co/Pzlg4T4g43 via @MailOnline — For My People 💪🏾 (@Cecejaye23) October 25, 2020

The Beverly Hills Police Department released a statement late Saturday, saying that they had arrested one of the passengers in the vehicle for pointing the weapon. The individual was identified as Marcelo Almanzar, 20, who faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. The Beverly Hills PD said Offset wasn’t arrested.

BHPD Statement on 10/24/2020 Arrest: pic.twitter.com/MQS7B6Rvav — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 25, 2020

Cardi B has actively campaigned for Joe Biden, conducting in a lengthy interview with the presidential hopeful for Elle magazine in August in which she demanded free college tuition and health insurance. The “WAP” singer recently threw herself a lavish birthday celebration in Las Vegas where she was seen partying without wearing a mask.

