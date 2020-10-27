https://www.dailywire.com/news/cardi-b-scared-to-find-trump-supporters-in-los-angeles-i-dont-like-this

It seems that even in a liberal bastion like Los Angeles, there is always a Trump supporter or two waiting in the bushes, which seemingly terrifies rapper Cardi B.

In an Instagram video posted this week, the “WAP” singer lamented of the “big a** trucks” and those with “fake guns” waving American flags.

“Oh, my God! Arrrgh!” she said. “I don’t like this s***. Look at this. Look at this! Look how they’re walking around, with fake guns out and covering their f***ing face. I don’t like this s***!”

“Trump supporters are everywhere. I’m scared. I don’t like it,” she added, worrying that she could “get jumped.”

None of the Trump supporters in the video engaged with Cardi B violently or heckled her.

Cardi B stunned by trump supporters moments prior to offset alleged arrest 😱 pic.twitter.com/IQEzJDcLtl — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 25, 2020

Cardi B was recently slapped with a defamation suit for denouncing “racist MAGA supporters” in a video. The plaintiffs claim she wrongfully slandered them.

In early September, Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens became tangled in a Twitter feud after Owens said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was racist because he interviewed the rapper as part of his pitch to black voters. Owens claimed the stunt was a cheap appeal to the black community. During the argument, Cardi B tweeted a video of her sister arguing with Trump supporters at a beach, denouncing them as racist homophobes.

“You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” she tweeted.

Following that, Cardi B also came under fire for hosting her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas, which featured little social distancing and almost no masks. The move was especially puzzling in light of the fact that she publicly trolled President Trump for not wearing a mask after he tested positive for COVID-19.

As The Daily Wire reported in September, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset, amid cheating rumors.

“The split comes amid rumors of Offset’s cheating, which have plagued the marriage from the beginning,” the DW reported. “Back in January 2018, Cardi B ‘outwardly confirmed’ that her husband ‘was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot,’ PEOPLE said.”

“No, it’s not right for a n**** to cheat…But what you want me to do?” the rapper tweeted. “Go f*** me another n****? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different so.”

