A massive violent riot has broken in Philadelphia in response to the police shooting of a black man who ran at officers with a knife.

At least one officer was hit by a large truck, a police vehicle was looted, another was lit on fire, and shops are currently being ransacked. The condition of the officer who was struck by the vehicle is not currently known.

The Philadelphia Police scanner asserted that they have “lost 52nd Street.”

Police have lost control over the 52nd Street area of Philadelphia. Looting is occurring and at least one patrol vehicle has been ignited. Looks like Philly might be in for a long night. — RiotWatchUSA (@RiotWatchUSA) October 27, 2020

Black truck just drove over a cop at a pretty high rate of speed, Im sure the whole footage will be circulating soon but caught the tail end#philadelphia pic.twitter.com/TUf0FmBRbe — Nick Core (@Crypto_Core) October 27, 2020

Officer down. They just hit a cop with a car. #Philly Philadelphia, PA (clipped from @after_theaction live stream) pic.twitter.com/dy9H0sWxja — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

Looks like they’re raiding a police vehicle #Philly Philadelphia, PA pic.twitter.com/caQIa4DBCP — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

Scene on 52nd St: pic.twitter.com/nIfY9oUfmO — Samantha Melamed (@samanthamelamed) October 27, 2020

A police SUV is on fire at 52nd and market, surrounded by a crowd of a couple hundred pic.twitter.com/dwSFbNoMgs — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 27, 2020

The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, and footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media. The man who had ran at the officers with a knife, Walter Wallace, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The riot is currently ongoing and Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

