A massive violent riot has broken in Philadelphia in response to the police shooting of a black man who ran at officers with a knife.

At least one officer was hit by a large truck, a police vehicle was looted, another was lit on fire, and shops are currently being ransacked. The condition of the officer who was struck by the vehicle is not currently known.

The Philadelphia Police scanner asserted that they have “lost 52nd Street.”

The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, and footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media. The man who had ran at the officers with a knife, Walter Wallace, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The riot is currently ongoing and Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

