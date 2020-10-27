https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/27/charlamagne-wonders-why-trumps-working-hard-and-biden-isnt/
RUSH: I just got a sound bite here that… Let’s see. (muttering) Okay. This looks like this afternoon GMA3. So I guess Good Morning America runs in the afternoon now. I didn’t know this. So we shall see. At any rate, what it is: The correspondent T.J. Holmes spoke with the stars of The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy, my old buddy Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee. During a discussion about the 2020 presidential race, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy said…
CHARLAMAGNE: One thing that the other side does is they’re very good at talking to their base.
ENVY: (crosstalk) Absolutely.
CHARLAMAGNE: Like, I read an article in the New York Times about how conservative talk radio is literally turning millions of people into conservatives … on Rush Limbaugh doing a virtual rally for two hours. I’m like, “Why aren’t the Democrats doin’ the same thing?” Like, why aren’t they getting on shows like the Breakfast Club and talking directly to their base.
ENVY: Sway (crosstalk) —
CHARLAMAGNE: It’s weird that they haven’t been here yet.
RUSH: “It’s weird they haven’t been here yet.” Well (chuckling), who is “they,” Charlamagne Tha God? “They” is Biden, and Biden has already been to your show, and when he was on your show is when he said, “If you ain’t voting for me, you ain’t black!” So how does he top that? So Charlamagne Tha God is referring to the fact that Trump came on this program and did a two-hour Mega MAGA Rally.
You know, folks, we haven’t shared with you the official audience figures for that day. It’s mind-boggling. It was mind-boggling. It was huge! That’s why everybody’s talking about it. That’s why the New York Times is talking about it. Two hours. Now, I don’t know but Biden isn’t attempting to do the same thing on Biden-friendly radio outlets.
Well, maybe I do. Biden can’t do two hours, Charlamagne. He can’t do two hours by himself anywhere with anybody, and I don’t know how much you want to coach him. Here’s Trump, by the way, this afternoon at Joint Base Andrews explaining why he’s going to Nebraska.
THE PRESIDENT: You have Omaha, and that’s something that a lot of Republicans don’t get, and I’d like to get it. Nebraska 1, you know, I’m way up. But Nebraska 2, I’d like to get it, and it’s something that a lot of Republicans don’t get. At the same time, I’m right by Iowa and the farmers. You know, we got the farmers, $28 billion. So we’re doing very well, as I understand, in Iowa and in Nebraska. But we’re look at that Omaha region.
RUSH: All right, now, see, this is classic Trump. So he’s sitting there; he’s gonna go to Nebraska, ’cause it’s next door to Iowa. “At the same time, I’ll be right by Iowa and the farmers. You know, we got the farmers $28 billion,” and people say, “What… what… what $28 billion?” He’s talking about the ChiComs.
He’s talking about changing trade deals to the advantage of the American farmer to the tune of $28 billion. This is one of the things he just thinks everybody knows, ’cause he thinks the media’s reporting all these successes but they aren’t. So he says, “We’re doing very well in Iowa, Nebraska, but we’re looking at that Omaha region…” Look, man, he’s just having a grand time, a great time, and he doesn’t want to stop.