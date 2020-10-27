https://nationalfile.com/chinese-communist-and-close-democrat-ally-advised-nc-governor-to-extract-blood-from-rnc-attendees/

A key ally and appointee of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, with close ties to Communist Chinese officials and influence groups, advised the Governor to extract blood from all 50,000 of the 2020 RNC’s planned attendees before allowing President Trump’s nomination to take place in Charlotte.

This astonishing revelation was recently disclosed to National File in a copy of a letter written by John “Gaorong” Wei (who also goes by the name of Lao Wei) addressed to Governor Cooper and North Carolina DHHS head Mandy Cohen.

Wei’s plan, discovered on a Chinese language website, called for the blood of all 50,000 RNC delegates to be drawn and mixed together in groups of up to 100 before being tested for COVID-19. If the blood of any group members triggered a positive test, the entire group would be quarantined and barred from the convention.

The plan could even be used on citizens statewide Wei wrote, telling the Governor that using group blood samples to determine who would be allowed to return to work would “speed up our North Carolina Phase III reopening.”

Read the shocking letter below:

Mr. Wei, of Raleigh, frequently meets with North Carolina’s Governor Cooper and regularly throws fundraisers and campaign-related events, sometimes on behalf of the “Chinese American Economic and Cultural Association” (CAECA), a group which Wei chairs.

Chinese Communist Sympathizer’s Close Ties to Roy Cooper

On December 10th, 2016, several days after Roy Cooper’s provisional ballot recount victory over Pat McCrory, John Wei hosted a celebration in honor of the new Governor and First Lady at the Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant.

Months after Wei hosted the Cooper’s at Golden Palace, on March 12th, 2017, he was presented with a “Top 10 Outstanding Citizen Award” by First Lady Kristin Cooper at a Chinese Gala co-sponsored by the North Carolina State University Confucius Institute.

Confucius Institutes receive substantial funding from the Chinese Communist Party and help to promote communist Chinese propaganda at American universities. The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, signed into law by President Trump, blocked federal funding to the institutions and required an interagency process for the National Security Council to understand and counter “malign foreign influence operations and campaigns,” such as the Confucius Institutes.

Wei even attended the 2017 Christmas party at the North Carolina Governor’s Mansion hosted by Governor and First Lady Cooper, and was photographed standing shoulder to shoulder with the Governor, joined by fellow CAECA members.

In a 2018 move that hinted at planned Democrat Party and Chinese cooperation on future elections in North Carolina, Governor Cooper appointed Wei to the North Carolina Complete Count Coalition, a committee responsible for coordinating and implementing the 2020 U.S. Census in North Carolina.

Wei also serves as a public member of the North Carolina rate Bureau, thanks to yet another Governor Cooper appointment.

In addition to his close ties to Governor Cooper, details indicating Wei’s deep connections with communist Chinese influence groups operating within the United States have emerged, including a relationship with Chinese Communist Party General Secretary and Chinese Head of State Xi Jinping dating back over a span of four decades.

Wei details his relationship with Xi on his personal webpage, where he touts himself as a “legend” and details his “journey to becoming a prominent American millionaire.”

According to Wei, his relationship with Xi began in the 1980s, when the now-leader of Communist China served as the Deputy Mayor of Xiamen City.

Wei also boasts that when Chinese leaders and diplomats take a trip to North Carolina, they “will undoubtedly pay a visit to Lao [“John”] Wei, with North Carolina’s Governor and Congressmen accompanying.”

Prior to advising Governor Cooper on how to humiliate his political opponents and maximize COVID shutdown pain amongst North Carolinians, Wei attended the United Front Work Department’s October 1st, 2019, National Day banquet as an honored guest. China’s 70th National Day – the anniversary of Mao Zedong’s 1949 victory proclamation amidst the Chinese Communist Revolution – has been called a landmark moment in Chinese history by Communist Party leaders and faithful, who say the day marked an elevation of China’s position on the world stage, and signaled the coming of a “Chinese century.”

In addition to the lavish banquet, celebrations included a massive military parade and arms display as well as remarks by General Secretary Xi, who outlined a new vision for global conquest by the Chinese Communist Party. “Today, a socialist China is standing in front of the world,” Xi said. “No force can stop the Chinese people and Chinese nation forging ahead.” Amidst mass civil unrest against Communist Party rule in Hong Kong, Xi assured attendees that the CCP “will maintain long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macau.”

An investigation conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence into the United Front Work Department, dubbed one of China’s “magic weapons” by Chairman Xi, determined the group to be a foreign influence operation that seeks to infiltrate and undermine governments around the world, lobbying politicians to take stances that benefit the Chinese Communist Party.

“Outside of China’s conventional intelligence apparatus exists a separate layer of influence actors, many of which are funded and organized by the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, Central Propaganda Department, and the International Liaison Department. To that end, Chinese influence operations in the United States intentionally obscure the line between typical civil society engagements and malign influence activities. In particular, the CCP’s United Front Work Department, which Chairman Xi Jinping has referred to as one of China’s “magic weapons,” seeks to guide foreign governments, political parties, private entities, and the overseas Chinese diaspora community to adopt positions that are favorable to the Chinese Communist Party’s interests. Within the United States, Chinese influence operations have targeted cultural institutions, state- and municipal-level government offices, media organizations, educational institutions, businesses, think tanks, and policy communities.”

Seeming to echo the House’s findings in a September address to Wisconsin lawmakers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the Chinese Communist Party is attempting to nourish relationships with state and local politicians, and mentioned the United Front Work Department as one of its primary tools.

Pompeo told the lawmakers that the “State Department is reviewing the activities of two United Front Work Department organizations operating inside the United States.”

In the aftermath of Pompeo’s remarks on China, it is unknown if there are additional United Front organizations being examined in America, or if the department’s operations in the United States are also being investigated by the Department of Justice.

In August of this year, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Washington, D.C. based Hudson Institute that over 2,500 of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigations are related to China. According to FBI statistics, a new counterintelligence case related to China is opened every 10 hours.

