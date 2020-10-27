https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christiane-amanpour-gets-her-ass-kicked/
Liz Harrington vs Christiane Amanpour yesterday
“Why don’t you want to report this? This is one of the most powerful families in Washington,” she asked. “And you’re okay with our interests being sold out to profit Joe Biden and his family, while we’re suffering during a pandemic from communist China?”
Pretty audacious of CNN — who spread actual Russian disinformation w/the leak of the dossier set up briefing in Trump tower to subvert the peaceful transition of power — to accuse anyone else of spreading Russian disinformation
And the emails about the “big guy” are real, btw pic.twitter.com/n0cKyDjNsE
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 22, 2020
Here’s the full clip
Glenn Greenwald noticed…
The only silver lining in all of this is that media outlets are so desperate to help Biden win that they’re not even pretending anymore. No pretense. There’s great clarity in that. To the NPR Public Editor Note, the CNN panel and that Rid quote, add this stunning @camanpour clip: pic.twitter.com/6g7zMTTIsR
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 25, 2020