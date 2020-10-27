https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christiane-amanpour-gets-her-ass-kicked/

Liz Harrington vs Christiane Amanpour yesterday

“Why don’t you want to report this? This is one of the most powerful families in Washington,” she asked. “And you’re okay with our interests being sold out to profit Joe Biden and his family, while we’re suffering during a pandemic from communist China?”

Pretty audacious of CNN — who spread actual Russian disinformation w/the leak of the dossier set up briefing in Trump tower to subvert the peaceful transition of power — to accuse anyone else of spreading Russian disinformation And the emails about the “big guy” are real, btw pic.twitter.com/n0cKyDjNsE — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 22, 2020

Here’s the full clip

Glenn Greenwald noticed…