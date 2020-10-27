https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christiane-amanpour-gets-her-ass-kicked/

Posted by Kane on October 27, 2020

Liz Harrington vs Christiane Amanpour yesterday

“Why don’t you want to report this? This is one of the most powerful families in Washington,” she asked. “And you’re okay with our interests being sold out to profit Joe Biden and his family, while we’re suffering during a pandemic from communist China?”

Here’s the full clip

Glenn Greenwald noticed…

