CNN reporter Marshall Cohen says in his Twitter bio that he’s covered the 2016 election, the Russia investigation, and impeachment, so take from that what you will. On Tuesday he came forward with what he thought was a really misleading claim: that “most states” require absentee ballots to arrive by Election Day to get counted.
While admitting it’s “technically true,” as 28 states have such a requirement, 22 states and Washington, D.C. accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.
Kavanaugh said “most states” require absentee ballots to arrive by Election Day to get counted. That’s technically true but really misleading. “Most” in this case is 28 states. The other 22 states and DC accept ballots that are postmarked on Election Day but arrive later. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BEKri2jrUC
Speaking of misleading, why is the word “most” in quotation marks?
28 is the majority of 50, and therefore “most.”
It’s “True,” you hack.
Do you understand what “most” means. Apparently not. So foolish.
Look up the word most
Yes, that’s what “most” means
I’m so sorry this is happening to you.
Technically correct is the best kind of correct.
Math is hard.
So… he’s correct…
Keeping this on hand for all future applications of “most,” since the definition has now changed.
How long until @MerriamWebster updates the definition of “most”?
It’s not misleading, it’s true
One half of 50 = 25. 28 is greater than 25, ergo 28 states is most states.
tEchNICalLy trUE buT reAllY misLEAdInG
No, it’s technically and actually true.
How is that even slightly misleading?
It isn’t. Faux outrage reaching AOC levels.
What is the threshold for most to go from “technically true but misleading” to “true and not misleading?”
Asking for my kid’s 5th grade mathematics class.
28 is more than 22… Even in the Common Core era.
You’re hitting levels of ‘ackshually’ that many folks, myself included, didn’t believe were possible.
Most of the media leans left and most of the time their stories are biased toward their leanings
I am an immigrant to this strange land and English is my second language and all but I am pretty sure Kavanaugh used the word “most” correctly, malaka.
“That’s technically true” … also known as TRUE.
Misleading to say something that is true is ‘misleading’.
28 > 22 pic.twitter.com/RSgD64Qirs
YOU GOT HIM THIS TIME, MARSHALL!
“CNN reporter” in the bio. Now this tweet makes sense.
This is one of the reasons we wanted another originalist on the Supreme Court: because words mean things.
