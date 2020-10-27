https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/cnn-reporter-says-brett-kavanaughs-claim-about-absentee-ballots-is-technically-true-but-really-misleading/

CNN reporter Marshall Cohen says in his Twitter bio that he’s covered the 2016 election, the Russia investigation, and impeachment, so take from that what you will. On Tuesday he came forward with what he thought was a really misleading claim: that “most states” require absentee ballots to arrive by Election Day to get counted.

While admitting it’s “technically true,” as 28 states have such a requirement, 22 states and Washington, D.C. accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.

Speaking of misleading, why is the word “most” in quotation marks?

This is one of the reasons we wanted another originalist on the Supreme Court: because words mean things.

