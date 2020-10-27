https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/cnn-reporter-says-brett-kavanaughs-claim-about-absentee-ballots-is-technically-true-but-really-misleading/

CNN reporter Marshall Cohen says in his Twitter bio that he’s covered the 2016 election, the Russia investigation, and impeachment, so take from that what you will. On Tuesday he came forward with what he thought was a really misleading claim: that “most states” require absentee ballots to arrive by Election Day to get counted.

While admitting it’s “technically true,” as 28 states have such a requirement, 22 states and Washington, D.C. accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.

Kavanaugh said “most states” require absentee ballots to arrive by Election Day to get counted. That’s technically true but really misleading. “Most” in this case is 28 states. The other 22 states and DC accept ballots that are postmarked on Election Day but arrive later. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BEKri2jrUC — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 27, 2020

Speaking of misleading, why is the word “most” in quotation marks?

28 is the majority of 50, and therefore “most.” It’s “True,” you hack. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) October 27, 2020

Do you understand what “most” means. Apparently not. So foolish. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) October 27, 2020

Look up the word most — 💻🎃Bean 🎃💻 (@BeanFromPA) October 27, 2020

Yes, that’s what “most” means — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 27, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 27, 2020

Technically correct is the best kind of correct. — Bubba Gump Banana Company (@CaptJack36) October 27, 2020

Math is hard. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) October 27, 2020

So… he’s correct… — Marshall Roberts 🍎 (@SCOTUSstuff) October 27, 2020

Keeping this on hand for all future applications of “most,” since the definition has now changed. — JNRtweets (@JNR4thewin) October 27, 2020

How long until @MerriamWebster updates the definition of “most”? — Jason (@jasonhsv) October 27, 2020

It’s not misleading, it’s true — Andrew J-L (@AndrewDahDude) October 27, 2020

One half of 50 = 25. 28 is greater than 25, ergo 28 states is most states. — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) October 27, 2020

tEchNICalLy trUE buT reAllY misLEAdInG — Chris (@chriswithans) October 27, 2020

No, it’s technically and actually true. — Michael Osterman (@mosterman) October 27, 2020

How is that even slightly misleading? — the abominable bro-man (@JustinHargrav17) October 27, 2020

It isn’t. Faux outrage reaching AOC levels. — fecundity (@fecundity17) October 27, 2020

What is the threshold for most to go from “technically true but misleading” to “true and not misleading?” Asking for my kid’s 5th grade mathematics class. — Cole Roberts (@ColbertAZ) October 27, 2020

28 is more than 22… Even in the Common Core era. — TJ (@te6192) October 27, 2020

You’re hitting levels of ‘ackshually’ that many folks, myself included, didn’t believe were possible. — Ray (@ElRayDeNada) October 27, 2020

Most of the media leans left and most of the time their stories are biased toward their leanings — Jodi Lynn (@thoughtsofjodi) October 27, 2020

I am an immigrant to this strange land and English is my second language and all but I am pretty sure Kavanaugh used the word “most” correctly, malaka. — Dark Shadows Greek (@hellinas777) October 27, 2020

“That’s technically true” … also known as TRUE. Misleading to say something that is true is ‘misleading’. — Patrick McGuinness (@patmcguinness) October 27, 2020

YOU GOT HIM THIS TIME, MARSHALL! — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) October 27, 2020

“CNN reporter” in the bio. Now this tweet makes sense. — Urban Meyer’s my Coach (@Tittlewk93) October 27, 2020

This is one of the reasons we wanted another originalist on the Supreme Court: because words mean things.

