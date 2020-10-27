https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/27/cnn-reports-things-looking-not-so-good-for-biden-in-pennsylvania-the-people-speak-out-n270668
About The Author
Related Posts
3 reasons why Trump dumped Herman Cain for Fed seat
April 22, 2019
The World Needs Fewer Cersei Lannisters
April 22, 2019
Emily Ratajkowski Wears ‘F**k Harvey’ Message To Movie Premiere
December 12, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy