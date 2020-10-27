https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/college-president-threatens-student-journalist-asking-public-officials-interviews/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Six months ago, we learned that Haskell Indian Nations University shows little concern for human life. It kicked a student out of campus housing with no hearing, leaving him homeless during a pandemic, because he called a campus employee an “asshole” for threatening to tow his car.

Who’s surprised now that this federally run tribal university in Kansas also shows utter contempt for the First Amendment?

President Ronald Graham ordered the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper to not ask public officials for interviews. Full stop. Or else face “disciplinary action.”

Read the full story ›

