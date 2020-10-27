https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/27/confident-trump-campaign-pulls-ads-from-florida-n1097946

The Trump campaign has pulled advertising in the state of Florida, reports Bloomberg, and argues it’s due to low cash-on-hand, as Trump instead is running ad campaigns in just four battleground states: Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The report notes that the Trump campaign “still has $350,275 budgeted to spend on ads in Florida through Election Day.”

Never Trumper S.E. Cupp was floored by the news and seemed to interpret the move as a retreat by the Trump campaign.

She also retweeted The National Journal‘s Josh Kraushaar, who said, “This makes no sense, unless you’re out of cash: Trump campaign spending on Minnesota but pulling out of FLORIDA.”

This makes no sense, unless you’re out of cash: Trump campaign spending on Minnesota but pulling out of FLORIDA.https://t.co/qeXZKbXfmf — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 27, 2020

Except it makes perfect sense to anyone whose default assumption isn’t that Trump is losing. The Trump campaign feels very good about Florida, and is diverting resources to states they hope to pick up.

“You have to have a ground game. Joe Biden does not have one. The president does,” said Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “That’s why you saw the president close the gap in Florida.”

Despite polls showing Democrats overwhelmingly plan to vote early, while Republicans overwhelmingly plan to vote on Election Day, Democrats have a 41.8% to 37.1% overall advantage in Florida at this point, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

But to suggest that Trump is abandoning Florida as if it were lost is absurd. Trump’s path to victory is incredibly small without Florida. Trump could lose Florida and win every other state he won in 2016 and win, but with just 277 Electoral Votes. That leaves zero room for error. However, with Florida, he would only have to win Ohio to reach 270, while Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Minnesota would just be gravy. The only thing that makes no sense is the theory that Trump’s retreating from Florida.

Trump is used to being outspent. Hillary Clinton spent roughly twice as much as Trump, and yet still lost. Ground game is key. And, let’s face it, the Trump campaign has been building up their GOTV ground game for months… while Joe Biden… well, hasn’t.

