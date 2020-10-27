https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/could-justice-amy-barrett-deliver-the-election-to-trump/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Amy Barrett will decide key Pennsylvania ballot case

Republicans return to Supreme Court to challenge extended deadline for mail-in ballots

Last Monday, the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that allows the state to count mailed-in ballots received within three days after the election, and allows for signatures that don’t match.

Last Friday, though, the Pennsylvania Republican Party returned to the Supreme Court.

This time, rather than asking the court to put the state supreme court’s ruling on hold, they asked the justices to rule on the merits of the case – and to do so before Election Day. And now there are nine justices to consider, and eventually vote on, the Republicans’ request.

Pennsylvania is a key state. It has 20 electoral votes. The presidential election may turn on its result. That is why both candidates have campaigned there so hard in recent days. In 2016, Trump won the state over Hillary Clinton by 0.72 percent, the narrowest margin in a presidential election for the state in 176 years.

There will be no chance of a tie unless Barrett recuses herself. There is every reason to believe that she will not recuse. That means there is a good chance that the Supreme Court will, by a vote of 5-4, stay the count in Pennsylvania until thousands of signature-mismatched ballots are sorted out and disqualified.

Full story at Scotus Blog…

Excerpt below from 538 — Ignore the math, if Trump wins PA, he will win the Electoral College

“Pennsylvania is so important that our model gives Trump an 84 percent chance of winning the presidency if he carries the state — and it gives Biden a 96 percent chance of winning if Pennsylvania goes blue.”

