https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/10/27/county-election-board-makes-motion-for-justice-barrett-to-recuse-herself-from-pennsylvania-case-n270655
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: Federal court rules that NY prosecutor can get Trump’s taxes, but not yet…
October 7, 2020
King Gavin Newsom Thinks he can Control the COVID Vaccine
October 21, 2020
Op-Ed: President Trump Must Start Condemning White Supremacy Every Day, Just So We Can Be Extra Sure
October 3, 2020
The Courts Must Decide Who Sees Trump's Taxes
April 13, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy