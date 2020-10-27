https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/cows-relaxed-voices-humans-much-prefer-presence-recordings/

(STUDY FINDS) — VIENNA, Austria — Are you a person that enjoys speaking to someone in person rather than over the phone? It turns out cows do too. A study of animal behavior reveals these gentle milk-makers prefer live interactions with humans rather than hearing voices over a speaker.

Researchers from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Austria say replacing humans on farms with technology-based approaches don’t make bovines happy. The study finds pre-recorded messages played through a loudspeaker do not have the same impact on a cow’s wellbeing that a real life visitor does.

“Cattle like stroking in combination with gentle talking,” says the university’s Annika Lange in a media release. “In scientific contexts, a recording of a human voice speaking gently could be used to relax the animals, because it can be difficult to repeat the same phrases in the same way during experiments.”

