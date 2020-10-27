https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ouch-chris-cuomo-thats-gonna-leave-a-mark/
Tim Murtaugh is Director of Communications for President Trump
“We know you broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons. And then you came home and you pretended to rise up from your basement like Lazarus even though you had already broken quarantine while you were covid positive.”
Fantastic live TV from earlier tonight
‘The country needed comfort’…
CNN’s Chris Cuomo defends joking about coronavirus with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: “the country needed comfort” pic.twitter.com/32Xhxosovu
WATCH: CNN's Chris Cuomo gets called out by @TimMurtaugh for breaking quarantine and refusing to wear a mask.
