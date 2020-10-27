https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ouch-chris-cuomo-thats-gonna-leave-a-mark/

Posted by Kane on October 27, 2020 4:15 am

Tim Murtaugh is Director of Communications for President Trump

“We know you broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons. And then you came home and you pretended to rise up from your basement like Lazarus even though you had already broken quarantine while you were covid positive.”

Fantastic live TV from earlier tonight

‘The country needed comfort’…

