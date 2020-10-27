https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/daily-caller-reports-more-problematic-hunter-biden-news-nyts-ben-smith-attempts-to-deploy-squirrel-and-exposes-nyts-bias-by-mistake/

The New York Times hasn’t had a whole lot to say on the unsavory image of Hunter Biden that’s been emerging over the past few weeks. It’s a real head-scratcher as to why they might not want to delve deeply into stories that could potentially make Joe Biden look corrupt.

But we must tip our hat to New York Times media columnist Ben Smith for actually acknowledging that Hunter Biden might prove be a pretty big thorn in his father’s side after all.

.@ChuckRossDC: Hunter Biden Group Touted Joe Biden In Investment Pitch To Chinese Firm https://t.co/0f5emng5IV — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 27, 2020

“In 2017, Hunter Biden and a group of business partners seeking a $10 million investment deal with a Chinese energy firm touted Joe Biden’s friendly relations with Colombia’s president in their sales proposal” — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 27, 2020

More:

In 2017, Hunter Biden and a group of business partners seeking a $10 million investment deal with a Chinese energy firm touted Joe Biden’s friendly relations with Colombia’s president in their sales proposal, which suggested a series of oil investments in the South American country, according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Hunter Biden and four other businessmen, including his uncle James Biden, highlighted the former vice president’s positive relationship with Juan Manuel Santos in a May 15, 2017 investment outline for CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy conglomerate. The Biden consortium, which would be called SinoHawk, sought a $10 million seed investment from CEFC China Energy, with a goal of eventually securing billions of dollars in investments in the U.S. and around the world.

These revelations are part of Tony Bobulinski’s records. And kudos to Smith for admitting that this looks bad for the Bidens:

Sure looks like trading on his name, in a totally explicit way. https://t.co/QTgXY94pIK — Ben Smith (@benyt) October 27, 2020

Sure does.

But don’t congratulate Smith just yet. He couldn’t resist the urge to toss this tweet out there, too:

See? See???

The New York Times did a story on Jared Kushner’s sister back in 2017, which should be enough for all the haters wondering why they’ve largely left Hunter Biden’s shadiness alone. You can’t possibly expect journalists to do journalism all the time.

If the NYT reported on that, why not report on this? — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 27, 2020

Because some presidential candidates are more equal than others!

Oops. Did we say the quiet part out loud? Sorry, New York Times. Don’t know what got into us.

Correct. It was a New York Times story when Jared Kushner’s sister highlighted her family ties to drum up business in China, and yet it is dismissed as a nothingburger when Hunter Biden & Company are highlighting Joe Biden’s name & connections in their pitch to Chinese tycoons. https://t.co/VHbkzAvVZg — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2020

I only see nyt calling out one of them? — 〽️ RT (@thereald0tt) October 27, 2020

You have successfully dismissed the criticism that the NYT downplays the sketchy foreign family business practices of ALL candidates. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 27, 2020

Nice one, Ben!

Better luck next time.

So where’s the @nytimes story on Hunter? That is for pointing out their double standard. — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) October 27, 2020

Fine, Kushner needs to resign and Biden needs to drop out. Deal. — Space_Cowboy (@Space_Cowboy369) October 27, 2020

That whataboutism they decry so much sure came roaring back in a hurry. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2020

Sure did.

I wasn’t on Twitter before 2017 but I’m starting to get a pretty good sense of what it was like… — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2020

Don’t worry: If Joe Biden gets elected, you’ll get to live through what it was like for yourself.

