The New York Times hasn’t had a whole lot to say on the unsavory image of Hunter Biden that’s been emerging over the past few weeks. It’s a real head-scratcher as to why they might not want to delve deeply into stories that could potentially make Joe Biden look corrupt.

But we must tip our hat to New York Times media columnist Ben Smith for actually acknowledging that Hunter Biden might prove be a pretty big thorn in his father’s side after all.

In 2017, Hunter Biden and a group of business partners seeking a $10 million investment deal with a Chinese energy firm touted Joe Biden’s friendly relations with Colombia’s president in their sales proposal, which suggested a series of oil investments in the South American country, according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Hunter Biden and four other businessmen, including his uncle James Biden, highlighted the former vice president’s positive relationship with Juan Manuel Santos in a May 15, 2017 investment outline for CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy conglomerate.

The Biden consortium, which would be called SinoHawk, sought a $10 million seed investment from CEFC China Energy, with a goal of eventually securing billions of dollars in investments in the U.S. and around the world.

These revelations are part of Tony Bobulinski’s records. And kudos to Smith for admitting that this looks bad for the Bidens:

But don’t congratulate Smith just yet. He couldn’t resist the urge to toss this tweet out there, too:

The New York Times did a story on Jared Kushner’s sister back in 2017, which should be enough for all the haters wondering why they’ve largely left Hunter Biden’s shadiness alone. You can’t possibly expect journalists to do journalism all the time.

Because some presidential candidates are more equal than others!

Oops. Did we say the quiet part out loud? Sorry, New York Times. Don’t know what got into us.

Don’t worry: If Joe Biden gets elected, you’ll get to live through what it was like for yourself.

