https://saraacarter.com/alexander-vindman-to-publish-a-memoir/

October 27, 2020

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will publish a memoir about his experience testifying against President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial against the President, The Associated Press is reporting.

The Associated Press is reporting that the HarperCollins-published book titled, “Here, Right Matters: An American Story” will come out early next year.

“My family and I have had an extraordinary outpouring of support from people around the globe,” Vindman said in a statement to the AP. “My hope is to offer my story as an affirmation that the American dream is alive and worth continuing to fight for.”

Vindman was fired from the White House National Security Council in February after he testified against Trump about a call between the President and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate.

Share

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

