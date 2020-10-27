https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/riot-multiple-cops-injured-by-violent-mob-in-philadelphia/

DEVELOPING STORY: A number of police officers have been injured by a violent mob hurling rocks and bricks in Philadelphia.

Earlier in the day police officers gunned down a black man armed with a knife. The suspect refused to follow police orders to drop the weapon. When he came at the officers, they opened fire.

We have video of the shooting below. We also have video of the violence.

