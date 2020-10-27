https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/riot-multiple-cops-injured-by-violent-mob-in-philadelphia/

DEVELOPING STORY: A number of police officers have been injured by a violent mob hurling rocks and bricks in Philadelphia.

Earlier in the day police officers gunned down a black man armed with a knife. The suspect refused to follow police orders to drop the weapon. When he came at the officers, they opened fire.

We have video of the shooting below. We also have video of the violence.

Police in Philadelphia shot and killed a knife-wielding assailant. Protesters have already shown up. pic.twitter.com/5wBZp6Jrgi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA: Riots have begun due to a man that walked toward police with a knife Police gave multiple warnings for him to stand down, the man refused Resulting in him being shot to death pic.twitter.com/nPwtqBlhxW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 27, 2020

Philadelphia mob has torched a police SUV pic.twitter.com/6XmxWSoI2d — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020

Rioting in Philadelphia is underway after police officers shot and killed an African-American man reportedly armed with a knife earlier today

pic.twitter.com/r72HugPY13 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2020

Philadelphia is rioting over the shooting death of a man who charged police officers with a knife. Black Lives Matter activists are throwing bricks at police officers, at least several of whom have been reportedly injured (per the police scanner). pic.twitter.com/aZfAz6OAUU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

A police SUV is on fire at 52nd and market, surrounded by a crowd of a couple hundred pic.twitter.com/dwSFbNoMgs — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 27, 2020

Breaking: Riots are ongoing in Philadelphia after police fatally shot an armed black man earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HJB6aHTXKY — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 27, 2020

Philadelphia police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. The people of Philadelphia have taken to the streets in outrage, and what appears to be a police vehicle has been set on fire pic.twitter.com/oY5dwRNUMx — ❄️FrostBite❄️ (@realfrostylady) October 27, 2020

