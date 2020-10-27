https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrats-would-do-the-same-to-fill-supreme-court-vacancy-former-sen-jim-demint-on-barretts-confirmation_3554089.html

Democrats would “do the same thing” to fill a vacancy in the Supreme Court if they were in the same position as Senate Republicans, who currently hold the majority in the upper chamber of Congress, said former congressman and author Jim DeMint. DeMint was speaking just hours ahead of a Senate vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s high court. “We know if Democrats were in the same position, they would do the same thing,” DeMint told The Epoch Times of the move to fill in a Supreme Court vacancy before the election. “There’s nothing unprecedented about this. Perhaps in recent times it hasn’t happened. But we know if the Democrats control the Senate at this point, [Barrett] would not be considered,” he asserted. “And just as if the Democrats had been in control when [President Barack] Obama made his last nomination, they would have confirmed [him].” DeMint previously served …

