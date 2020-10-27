https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/philly?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Looting and demonstrations continued Tuesday for a second consecutive night in Philadelphia, following the fatal police shooting of a black male a day earlier.

Philadelphia police estimated that 1,000 filled the streets, including some who looted a Walmart and Foot Locker.

The White House on Wednesday issue a statement on the unrest.

“The Trump administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, up request, to deploy any and all federal resources to end these riots,” the White House said in the statement, according to Fox News 29 Philadelphia.

News reports and video from local TV stations show police provided little or no resistance to Tuesday night’s looting, following Monday night when a reported 30 officers were injured, including a female officer who sustained a broken leg.

Walter Wallace Jr., a black male, was fatally shot by police Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia after he moved toward them with a knife, according to police.

The Pennsylvania National Guard on Tuesday was deployed to the city at the request of Philadelphia County.

