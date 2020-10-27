https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/disturbing-joe-biden-looks-fragile-breaks-jog-way-podium-georgia-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Georgia on Tuesday with 7 days until Election Day.

38 circles were drawn on the ground today in Warm Springs for Joe Biden’s “rally.”

It appears the media was sitting in a few of the circles.



Photo credit: AJC reporter Greg Bluestein

Joe Biden ‘broke out into a jog’ on his way to the podium.

He looked very fragile.

This is disturbing.

WATCH:

Joe Biden walks to the podium here in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/x1dneI24Iy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

