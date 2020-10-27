https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/dodgers-player-justin-turner-celebrates-team-shortly-after-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner was forced to exit the Tuesday night’s World Series game after results came in that he had tested positive for Covid. However, after his teams’ series winning victory, Turner returned to the field to celebrate, where he hugged teammates and took his mask off, sparking criticism.

The 35 year-old’s COVID-19 test results had come back inconclusive, and when the test came back again showing a positive test result, Turner was forced to leave during the seventh inning and immediately isolate.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out!” Turner wrote on Twitter. “I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

The Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Rays called for a big celebration on the field, and Turner came back to join in. He was seen holding the World Series trophy and hugging teammates with a mask on, and later was seen without a mask on.

This was the first positive coronavirus case among players in two months.

