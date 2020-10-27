https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/doj-fbi-hold-news-conference-china-related-national-security-matter-11-edt-tomorrow/

The DOJ and FBI will hold a virtual news conference on a China-related national security matter at 11 AM EDT Wednesday.

No further details were provided.

DOJ & FBI to hold virtual news conference on a China-related national security matter at 11amET tomorrow — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 27, 2020

Last week the DOJ and FBI announced charges against 6 Russian GRU hackers who will never see the inside of a US courtroom.

Will the FBI and DOJ finally address Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell that shows the Biden crime family was involved in a pay-to-play scheme with the Communist Chinese Party?

