The Department of Justice (DOJ) has reiterated it’s request for a federal judge to dismiss the case against former Trump adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. In his latest move, the district judge, Emmet Sullivan, ordered the government to certify to him that the documents the DOJ has relied on to dismiss the case were genuine. The DOJ provided the certifications on Oct. 27. “The government respectfully submits this response, and declares under penalty of perjury that the Government Exhibits and Discovery Documents are true and correct, are correctly identified, and have been faithfully transcribed. … the government respectfully submits that the Court should immediately grant the unopposed motion to dismiss the criminal information with prejudice,” the DOJ stated in its court filing (pdf). The judge asked for the certifications after he found out several pages of handwritten notes the government filed previously were furnished with dates that weren’t part of …

