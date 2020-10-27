https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/dow-falls-200-coronavirus-cases-rise-tech-shares-lift-nasdaq/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases dented investor sentiment once again.

The 30-stock Dow slid 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to close at 27,463.19. Caterpillar and Boeing were the biggest laggards in the Dow, falling 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively.

The S&P 500 pulled back by 0.3% to end the day at 3,390.68, marking its first close below 3,400 since Oct. 6. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the negative trend, rising 0.6% to 11,431.35 as tech shares gained broadly.

