The CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter and Google will testify Wednesday before the Senate Commerce Committee on the growing concerns about censorship by their social media sites.

Washington lawmakers, President Trump and others have focused in a part of federal communications law, known as Section 230, that protected such companies against liability for third-party content posted on their sites.

The big tech leaders have put measures in the place to try to keep disinformation off of their social media sites, which has raised concerns among Americans, particularly conservatives, about whether such efforts have resulted in censorship.

“We ensure that all decisions are made without using political viewpoints, party affiliation, or political ideology, whether related to automatically ranking content on our service or how we develop or enforce the Twitter Rules,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said. “Our Twitter Rules are not based on ideology or a particular set of beliefs. We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our Twitter Rules fairly.”

