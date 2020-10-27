https://justthenews.com/government/local/father-and-uncle-man-killed-philadelphia-police-appeal-calm-riots-enter-second?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The father and uncle of the man killed by Philadelphia police on Monday afternoon are making an appeal to end the violence and rioting that has now occurred for two nights in the city.

Demonstrations began Monday evening, following the death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot 14 times by police officers when he approached them with a knife that he refused to drop the weapon, according to authorites.

On Tuesday, Walter Wallace Sr., said, “I don’t condone no violence – tearing up the city, looting in the stores – and all this chaos. I need everybody to have respect for my family and my son to stop this violence and chaos.”

“People have businesses and we all got to eat … So, why would we hurt the resources that we have in our community instead of binding together? It’s an SOS to help not to hurt and cause no chaos – violence, looting, fires – because I wasn’t brought up like that,” he continued.

Looting and violent demonstrations continued Tuesday night. ,Police say looting along Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood has become significantly worse. One police commander called the looting a “total loss” for the neighborhood.

Police have asked that residents in west and north Philadelphia stay indoors as demonstrators clash with officers in tactical gear. The Philadelphia police department’s official Twitter account reported that about 1,000 people were looting businesses in the area on Tuesday night.

“I do not want to see my city tore down,” Rodney Everett, Wallace Jr.’s uncle, said Tuesday. “We don’t need that. You’re not resolving anything for our family. Don’t do this in the name of my nephew because this is not what he would’ve wanted.”

Thirty police officers were injured during riots Monday night, including one female officer who was run over with a car, according to authorities.

