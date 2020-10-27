https://flagandcross.com/protester-sucker-punches-trump-supporter-then-winds-up-flat-on-his-back-watch/

What type of man punches a person from behind, then literally tries to run away? The answer, of course, is a future Joe Biden voter. These people are highly mentally disturbed.

It doesn’t matter where (or when) this incident took place. The fact is, neither Congressional Democrats nor the mainstream media will report on it.

That’s the problem.

WATCH:

Andy Tifa tries to sucker punch a Patriot and pays the price. pic.twitter.com/HzbGq0IuBP take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) October 25, 2020

AND DOWN HE/SHE/IT/THEY/THEM/ZE GOES!!

REACTIONS:

Here’s more on the Monday night confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, via New York Post:

Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate by a 52-48 vote, was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas at about 9 p.m. on the South Lawn of the White House. “This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law,” Trump said in remarks before her swearing in. “As president, I have no more solemn obligation and no greater honor than to appoint Supreme Court justices,” he added.

Sound off in the comment section. Consider this an open thread!

