https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-fox-news-tucker-carlson-tonight-breaks-cable-news-ratings-record

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has broken the record for the highest-rated monthly viewership in the history of cable news, drawing in an average nightly audience of nearly 5.4 million, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings for October.

What are the details?

The Washington Examiner reported that the program, which airs at 8 p.m. EST, “averaged 5,359,000 viewers nightly, including 1,003,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic that marketers covet,” according to the Nielsen ratings, noting that “while the total ratings made cable news history, [Carlson] also became the first prime-time host to reach 1 million viewers in the 25-54 demo since September 2008.”

Fox News also broke a ratings record. According to TheWrap, “the network delivered the highest primetime averages in cable news history, too.”

But Carlson was not the only Fox News host to put eye-popping numbers on the board for this month.

Fox News pointed out that fellow primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham also saw staggering viewership, reporting that “‘Hannity’ finished with its highest-rated month across both categories since the program launched in 2009,” and “‘The Ingraham Angle’ also made cable news history, finishing as the most-watched female host in history.”

Fox News further noted that it “finished with its second highest-rated total day viewership in the history of cable news, coming only behind its own coverage of the Iraq War in April 2003. With the victory, FNC has now beaten MSNBC and CNN in both total day and primetime viewership for 226-straight months.”

Anything else?

Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show is slated to feature Tony Bobulinski, who says he is a former business partner of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Bobulinski claims to have in-depth knowledge and documented evidence of the explosive allegations linking Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to foreign deals involving his son, which were first reported by the New York Post and dismissed by several mainstream outlets.

Carlson tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Tony Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about China. The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matters. Voters have a right to know the details.”

President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., wrote in response, “Eight words that the corrupt partners of the Chinese Communist Party over at Joe Biden’s campaign are dreading: ‘Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight.'”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

