To be fully transparent, watching this interview between Chris Cuomo and Tim Murtaugh made this editor soooooo uncomfortable. It’s not every day you see a CNN talking head completely fall apart on live television but here we are.

Guess Fredo doesn’t like anyone talking about the horrible job his brother did in New York or the fact that he himself was caught breaking quarantine.

Watch.

“We know you broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons,” @TimMurtaugh confronted Chris Cuomo. “And then you came home and you pretended to rise up from your basement like Lazarus even though you had already broken quarantine while you were covid positive.”

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tKzA3OkZN2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

We are honestly embarrassed for Chris.

Tim was excellent!!👏 — 🌺Jeanie🌺 (@Jeanie348) October 27, 2020

Tim was unshakeable.

Chris, not so much.

Fredo can’t handle!! — Richard Todd Rentz (@r_toddrentzlmft) October 27, 2020

Not at all.

Call them out on their hypocrisy!!! — Maria Harjo (@MariaHarjo3) October 27, 2020

Looks like the Jerry Springer Show to me. — Trevan Pepper (@TrevanPepper) October 27, 2020

That’s pretty much CNN these days.

Right on brother. — Steve C (@se_se_se_se_se) October 27, 2020

His face is bright red 🤣 — Scotty win 💙💛👑 (@420Win) October 27, 2020

So mad!

***

