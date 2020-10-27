https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/10/washington-post-echo-chamber-complains-facebook-daniel-greenfield/

If the media had any notion of integrity or hypocrisy, it wouldn’t be able to do what it does.

Fortunately it’s immune these days to any concern expect advancing partisan agendas while claiming to be somehow non-partisan, demanding, day and night, the censorship of everyone who disagrees with it for the sake of the nation.

And here, in all its glory is the Jeff Bezos rag.

Facebook serves as an echo chamber, especially for conservatives – Washington Post

The problem according to this particular gem of idiocy, which just echoes the very same thing the media has been saying for four years is that, “On Facebook you can only be friends with people who agree to be friends with you, too. This minimizes the chances of seeing content from people with more diverse, opinion-challenging viewpoints.”

This is coming from the Washington Post which boasts zero “diverse, opinion-challenging viewpoints” for its base.

The New York Times at least has token conservatives. For now. The Washington Post has Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot whose only topics are how the Republican Party must be destroyed and the earth salted with its bones. Also it has George Will who lacks the same fiery enthusiasm, but evinces a more gentlemanly contempt.

Here are a spate of recent hysterical columns by Jennifer Rubin which all read like a Trump-oriented nervous breakdown.

Opinion | Four big constitutional fixes we need, thanks to Trump Opinion | The media never held Trump responsible for a mass atrocity Opinion | Trump’s mythical economic success and the end of supply-side tax cuts Opinion | With a resounding victory, Democrats can protect us from the next Trump Opinion | Trump’s three fatal flaws Opinion | Why Senate Republicans deserve to lose many seats

And this is all in a week’s time.

This is what the woman whom the Post hired to be its “conservative” columnist is doing. The rest are even worse.

The Post, like the rest of the media, is an echo chamber. It isn’t complaining that Facebook is an echo chamber. It’s complaining that Facebook still isn’t its echo chamber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

