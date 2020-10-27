https://thinkamericana.com/gofundme-deletes-campaign-for-black-man-assaulted-by-black-lives-matter-refunds-donors-money/

It seems like just about every major website out there on the internet is ran by liberals and bow down to whatever they demand.

You’ve got to ask yourself, what sort of organization would permit the criminals who burn down businesses and assault people to receive money from a GoFundMe campaign, but at the same time shut them down for the victim of someone who was assaulted.

Well, that’s exactly what GoFundMe did. They deleted a campaign that was raising funding to fix a man’s fix after he was sucker-punched in the mouth, and refunded the money of all of the donors.

Philip Anderson was participating in a pro-Trump event when he was approached by counter-protesters aka Antifa, and they punched him in the mouth knocking out some of his teeth.

It was all captured on video as well, proceed with caution.

Watch the racist terrorists of ANTIFA assault a Black man as they scream the “n” word and other obscenities at him. 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/V6TK5p0T8h — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 18, 2020

After raising at $26,000, the campaign was shut down by GoFundMe.

Hey @gofundme is it normal to make a fundraiser for accident and emergency and then flat out say you’re actually using the money to fund a rally? pic.twitter.com/Ni3VmFeucb — Berkeley Antifa (@berkeleyantifa) October 19, 2020

YouTube personality Adam Crigler created a GoFundMe drive to “help Philip Anderson fix his teeth.” But on Friday, that fundraiser was removed from the company’s website.

Anderson’s father, Vic, reportedly contacted a television journalist in the Bay Area and said GoFundMe had “banned” his son from its platform.

“They shut down the campaign that was successfully raising funds for his dental expenses and are not allowing withdrawal of the money,” the elder Anderson wrote in an email shared by ABC 7 investigative reporter Dan Noyes. “As a result, 1300 donors are not able to complete their commitments to assisting with medical bills.”

An internet archive of the campaign webpage shows it had raised more than $27,000, categorized as a fund for “Accidents & Emergencies.”

Fortunately, there are some kind-hearted dentists who have offered to take care of Anderson’s dental situation at no cost.

As for the man responsible, he was charged for mayhem and hate crime enhancement. To me, that doesn’t sound like much.

Sources:

Daily Wire

Trending Political News

