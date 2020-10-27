https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/good-lord-nancy-pelosis-case-for-expanding-scotus-may-be-completely-stupid-but-at-least-its-good-enough-for-folks-like-stuart-stevens-video/

Nancy Pelosi is a United States Representative. That means she ostensibly understands better than us laypeople how our system of government is supposed to work.

Keep that in mind when you watch this:

Nancy Pelosi thinks we should “take a look and see” about expanding the Supreme Court because there are more people living in America than there were in 1879 1876.

They aren’t? Did anyone tell Nancy that? It’s not like she would know …

“Multiple people” are indeed making this argument. Stuart Stevens, everybody:

Stuart evidently doesn’t have a very good imagination.

Sky’s the limit!

Fair point.

Let’s take a look and see.

