https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/27/hate-to-spoil-your-thread-but-mollie-hemingway-embarrasses-la-times-editor-for-dramatic-thread-on-trumps-acb-staging/

The most consistent thing we see in the media, other than the ORANGE MAN BAD narrative that seems to make its way into any and every story, is their constant tripping all over themselves to make some sort of melodramatic point about how Trump is the first to ever do ‘something’ and this ‘something’ is super offensive, abnormal, wrong, or stupid. Sort of the same flavor as ‘orange man bad,’ but more about behavior and norms.

For example, this thread from LA Times editor Jackie Calmes:

Trump’s White House fetes for new SCOTUS justices, with partisan invitees, are NOT normal.

Past presidents typically avoided them, in a nod to judiciary branch’s independence. Justices’ were sworn in at the Court.

The late Justice John Paul Stevens wrote about this: — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 27, 2020

NOT normal.

See what we mean?

Keep going.

Stevens:

“The ceremony should take place at the Supreme Ct whenever possible. The 3 branches of our govt are separate & equal. The president & the Senate play critical roles in the nomination & confirmation process. After that… the ‘separate but equal’ regime takes over.” — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 27, 2020

Two years ago, Trump began the WH celebration for the new Justice Kavanaugh by apologizing “on behalf of our nation” (more than half of which opposed Kavanaugh, polls showed) for the allegations of sexual assault he’d faced– or “lies and deception,” as Trump put it. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 27, 2020

More than half of this country did not oppose Kavanaugh.

Maybe more than half of her vapid readers.

Trump, posing on the White House balcony with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is an unprecedented bit of staging. Unprecedented because the 3 branches of government traditionally maintained the appearance of separation of powers, and of the independence of the judiciary. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 27, 2020

Ummm … about that staging.

Hate to spoil this thread about how nobody did this before Trump but here are a couple of AP stories about huge parties Obama threw for the justices he appointed. pic.twitter.com/ixuJqWgEbD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2020

As Mollie points out, a simple Google search would’ve helped her save so much face here.

But nope.

Do these people never get tired of lying? Here’s Obama at the White House reception after Kagan was confirmed.👇🏻 Couldn’t possibly be that using the balcony today is because . . . Oh I don’t know . . . maybe there’s a pandemic on? 🙄 https://t.co/BGCII7WALP pic.twitter.com/BYMzHehSRo — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) October 27, 2020

The answer is no, no they do NOT get tired of lying because there are no real consequences for said lies.

Next question.

***

Related:

That a THREAT?! AOC goes all sorts of stompy-foot, claims Republicans who ‘bullied’ Democrats by confirming ACB deserve a ‘response’

Girl, BYE: Jennifer Rubin’s attempt at shaming Republicans for celebrating tax cuts and conservative SCOTUS picks BACKFIRES

‘It’s not news, it’s CNN’: Richard Grenell calls CNN’s COVID coverage out once and for ALL and it’s a brutally GLORIOUS thing

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

