Someone mentioned half-jokingly Monday night that the TikTok videos of women hysterical over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would be coming any minute. So far we’ve only seen a couple; some in the comments are calling this one fake, as the woman makes an edit to it while supposedly soaking in the tub, but that doesn’t make it any less pathetic.

Here we learn that only white men will go unharmed by the confirmation:

This is nothing compared to the woman in her car screaming about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, telling her she only had to live one more year.

We’re not sure what’s going on here, but …

Make sure you have your mute button ready because someone stitched together into a collage the very best of the viral freakouts into one nightmarish square:

And to think President Trump wanted to ban TikTok.

