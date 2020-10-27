https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/here-come-the-tiktok-videos-of-women-crying-and-screaming-over-amy-coney-barretts-confirmation/

Someone mentioned half-jokingly Monday night that the TikTok videos of women hysterical over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would be coming any minute. So far we’ve only seen a couple; some in the comments are calling this one fake, as the woman makes an edit to it while supposedly soaking in the tub, but that doesn’t make it any less pathetic.

Here we learn that only white men will go unharmed by the confirmation:

Imagine being so dumb and detached from reality that you find yourself crying in a bathtub having a mental breakdown over a Supreme Court confirmation. pic.twitter.com/iiQ1a8vgXr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2020

This is nothing compared to the woman in her car screaming about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, telling her she only had to live one more year.

OMG stop w/ the tub drama. These coddled ones can’t deal with a little adversity in life. We’ve done them no favors, w/ having safe spaces. My dad always said life isn’t fair so get over it. Sometimes things don’t go the way we want. Time to toughen up, Buttercup – It’ll be ok. — Lisa 🍊🇺🇸 (@NYR30Fan) October 27, 2020

She’s not afraid, she’s clearly lucid enough to edit her til-tok video while she’s in the tub with wet hands! It’s so fake it’s ridiculous. They do this b/c this age group is addicted to “Likes”. That’s what validates them. 🤦🏼‍♀️sad, really… — Deplorable Chump (@sdixiecotton) October 27, 2020

I feel like these are fake and just for clicks. Having said that, send me their tears!!! 🥃🥃 — Nick (@NickP13) October 27, 2020

This is performance art, plain and simple. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s a conservative making fun of liberals, actually. — Gary (@LentzGary) October 27, 2020

Is this a joke? This is a joke. Right? — Gershom Born (@GershomBorn) October 27, 2020

i wonder which take this was — The Cask of Bramantillado (@mattbramanti) October 27, 2020

As a mental health professional, I feel comfortable saying we have a mental health pandemic that is far more concerning than the virus. — JCrozet (@JCrozetKent) October 27, 2020

We have encouraged narcissistic behavior. — AD (@adawnsevolution) October 27, 2020

That is truly a pathetic image — Troncelliti Law (@TroncellitiLaw) October 27, 2020

It shows the Left’s misunderstanding of the purpose of the Court and how they’ve used it to change society. — Wilberforce Be With You (@PaineInTheNeck) October 27, 2020

They think just because Republicans have been nominated to SC, Roe v Wade will be overturned. They don’t even know the make up of the SC when it was decided. 3 Republicans and 4 Dems were in the majority while 1 Republican and 1 Dem dissented. It’s a scare tactic that has worked. — Craig Strathearn (@CraigStrath2883) October 27, 2020

The left LOVES the fear porn. — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) October 27, 2020

These are the people that tell you Trump supporters are part of a cult. — Manny でかチン (@unmundig) October 27, 2020

Yeah, these people are mentally unhinged but it all strikes me as theater: the more outrageous, the more views. Exactly how much does one make per viewing of their TikTok vids? — Reputation is the ultimate currency (@CryOnions) October 27, 2020

Her dreams going down the tubes like the tepid bathwater she’s crying in, cringeworthy😒 — Silence Dogood (@SilenceDogood1A) October 27, 2020

We’re not sure what’s going on here, but …

Make sure you have your mute button ready because someone stitched together into a collage the very best of the viral freakouts into one nightmarish square:

You ever just sit in your car and pic.twitter.com/nIuzEM16RU — Indian Bronson (@Indian_Bronson) October 19, 2020

And to think President Trump wanted to ban TikTok.

David Limbaugh says 'psycho rage is the new norm' after watching one woman's TikTok reaction to RBG's death

