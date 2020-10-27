https://nypost.com/2020/10/26/off-duty-nypd-cop-tackles-alleged-shooter-at-queens-deli/

An off-duty NYPD cop tackled an alleged shooter outside a Queens deli on Monday night — holding the man until on-duty police arrived, police said.

The officer, who was inside a deli at 137-02 Cross Bay Boulevard in Jamaica, sprung to action when a 63-year-old man allegedly shot a customer there at about 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

The NYPD identified the hero cop as Jason Maharaj from the 77 Precinct.

The suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was initially causing a commotion inside the deli before being escorted out, sources said.

He returned shortly after and fired a gun into the store, striking a 26-year-old patron, sources said.

The officer, who has two years on the force, ran outside and tackled the alleged shooter, wrestling the gun away from him, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and police recovered a Colt .45 handgun at the scene, sources said.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The department touted the takedown by one of its off-duty members on social media.

“Off-duty but always vigilant,” the NYPD wrote on their official twitter account.

