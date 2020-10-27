https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/hes-doing-great-president-georges-successor-joe-biden-gives-a-special-shout-out-to-kamalas-wife-video/

It’s really nice that Joe Biden is already so cozy with Kamala Harris’ family. They’re running mates, after all, and it’s important that he get to know them as well as possible:

How fun! Wait, what?

It’d be one thing if he just misspoke. Stumbled over his words. But this has been happening for quite some time now. We’re pretty sure this officially constitutes a pattern.

Oh, of course!

Daily press lids aren’t a great look for Joe Biden, but you know what? Joe Biden is an even worse look for Joe Biden.

