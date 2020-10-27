https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/hes-doing-great-president-georges-successor-joe-biden-gives-a-special-shout-out-to-kamalas-wife-video/

It’s really nice that Joe Biden is already so cozy with Kamala Harris’ family. They’re running mates, after all, and it’s important that he get to know them as well as possible:

Joe Biden calls Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, “Kamala’s wife” pic.twitter.com/xUAwd4FySw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

How fun! Wait, what?

It’d be one thing if he just misspoke. Stumbled over his words. But this has been happening for quite some time now. We’re pretty sure this officially constitutes a pattern.

Gonna need Dave Weigel to come fact check this. https://t.co/Ilc9fPe7mJ — Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 27, 2020

He was talking about George Lopez https://t.co/5TdwJPmaq3 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) October 27, 2020

Oh, of course!

Put him to bed for god’s sake https://t.co/8yyZKrUaR8 — Dirk 🇺🇸 (@yobrownstar) October 27, 2020

Daily press lids aren’t a great look for Joe Biden, but you know what? Joe Biden is an even worse look for Joe Biden.

