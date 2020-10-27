https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillarys-b-day-wish-vote-for-biden-all-of-us-have-more-power-than-we-know-mcgowan-we-will-not-be-silenced-by-you-and-your-monsters

On Monday, Hillary Clinton publicized what she called her “one wish” for her birthday: that her audience “reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris,” concluding, “All of us have more power than we know.”

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement, who alleged that former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who had held major fundraisers for Clinton, had raped McGowan, fired back, “We have more power than YOU @HillaryClinton. We will not be silenced by you and your monsters. You campaign for rapists & line your pockets with pedophiles. Oh, and happy birthday. Can you feel it? It’s us blowing out YOUR candle. Make a wish, I know I have.”

After Weinstein, who allegedly raped McGowan, was fired by the board of directors of the Weinstein Company in October 2017, Hillary Clinton, who got plenty of money from fundraisers thrown by Weinstein, were conspicuously silent. “Representatives for the Clintons have not responded to comment for this story, and Obama’s office declined to comment,” CNN reported. “Clinton did not mention Weinstein during an appearance Monday night at the University of California, Davis, as part of her book tour, her first public appearance since the story broke.”

Former Democratic House candidate Krystal Ball angrily tweeted, “Clinton received hundreds of thousands from Weinstein in campaign & foundation $. If she stays silent she makes us all look like hypocrites.”

In October 2019, after it was revealed in a report in The Hollywood Reporter detailing some of the claims of Ronan Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” that Hillary Clinton pressured Farrow to drop his investigation into Harvey Weinstein, McGowan — whose accusations against Weinstein of sexual assault helped launch the #MeToo movement — ripped Clinton for her actions, tweeting, “Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so.”

In June 2018, McGowan slammed Bill Clinton after Clinton said he hadn’t apologized to Monica Lewinsky since the scandal involving her, saying, “I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.” McGowan tweeted, “Bill Clinton. Here is the truth of it: a human life was altered & destroyed due to your selfishness. Because. You. Could. You not only wiped your semen on a young girl’s dress, you left a stain on society. You actually owe EVERYONE an apology, especially her.”

McGowan has no reverence for Democratic power figures; in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2018, McGowan described her disappointment with former President Barack Obama after meeting him and his non-acknowledgment of the #MeToo movement or her comments targeting Weinstein, saying bitterly, “I was disappointed he didn’t acknowledge a global fight, let alone mine. It was after everything had come out.” As The Daily Wire reported, “THR’s Chris Gardner notes that Obama’s glaring failure to address the elephant in the room ‘was especially hard for her because Obama’s daughter Malia had interned at the Weinstein Co.’”

McGowan stated, “I was sitting right in front of him, and he would not meet my eyes, and then at the last minute, he asked for Naomi Campbell to be put in a photo with us.” McGowan stated that Obama never offered an “I’m sorry” or “Keep going, Rose.” Obama only said, “You ladies sure know how to pose.” McGowan concluded, “I wanted him to be better.”

