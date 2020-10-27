https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/jason-whitlock-president-trump

In the final days before the 2020 election, President Donald Trump is gaining among black voters, particularly men, because his record of accomplishments “speaks for itself” and the “façade” that President Trump is a racist “just doesn’t ring true,” argued sports columnist Jason Whitlock on “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” Tuesday.

Jason, who recently interviewed the president at the White House for OutKick.com, shared his thoughts on why he believes many black Americans — notably celebrities such as Kanye West and Ice Cube — are breaking from the “façade” that President Trump is a “flaming racist.”

“I really believe the facts are starting to speak for themselves, and that Donald Trump’s record of accomplishments, particularly as it relates to African Americans, speaks for itself,” Jason told Glenn. “He actually has a record to stand on, unlike even Barack Obama. When [Obama] was president, I don’t think he had much of a record to stand on, in terms of, ‘Hey, what did he actually deliver for African Americans?’ President Trump has things he can stand on and, you know, beyond that I think black people understand when he starts talking about black unemployment rate. And America’s unemployment rate. And then, when you add in for black men, the façade we’ve been putting on [President Trump] … you know, this whole thing that he’s some flaming racist, it just doesn’t ring true.”

Jason suggested that Trump’s fearlessness, unabashed masculinity, and record of keeping his promises resonates with men in the black community. He also weighed in on how media and social media’s bias plays a huge role in convincing people to hate President Trump while ignoring Antifa and others on the Left.

“I keep explaining to people, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, they’re some of the most secular places on earth. And we’ve reduced everyone to a tweet, that we disagree with,” he added.

