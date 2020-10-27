http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_2c77vH_ue0/

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities vented their fury as Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in Monday night as the newest justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in a ceremony presided over by Justice Clarence Thomas.

“Revolting. Disgraceful. Unconscionable,” filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted.

“Truly a shameful day for every Republican Senator and anyone who has ever voted for them,” Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wailed.

“Expand the court,” anti-Trump comedian Patton Oswalt demanded.

Hollywood’s collective rage-fest took place as Amy Coney Barrett took her oath shortly after the Senate voted to confirm her 52 -48. President Donald Trump attended the ceremony at the White House, where he praised Coney Barrett’s legal acumen.

“She is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land,” the president said. “It is highly fitting that Justice Barrett fills the seat of a pioneer for women, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

The swearing-in ceremony was too much for left-wing celebrities to handle. Some of them invoked Merrick Garland, who was President Barack Obama’s failed pick for the high court. None of them mentioned Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom many celebrities smeared as a sexual predator in the left’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to torpedo his confirmation.

Michael Moore tweeted a bizarre, court-packing-themed poem while also calling Justice Coney Barrett’s confirmation process “revolting.”

Whack the Court.

Pack it

Stack it

Frack it

Smack it. Shellack it

Clack it

Knick-knack &

Paddy-whack it Crack it

Open

Shack it

Up

Rack it!

Yes, it’s a RACKET. Black it

Brown it

Green it

Blue it

Expand it!

Term limit it!

Fix it!

Now. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 27, 2020

Revolting. Disgraceful. Unconscionable.

GOP R.I.P. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 27, 2020

Will & Grace star and Democratic activist Debra Messing called it a “tragic day,” noting that the Coney Barrett’s swearing-in took place on Hillary Clinton’s birthday.

Im sorry that this tragic day in American history has landed on your birthday. I, for one, am grateful for you, and all that you have given our country. Happy birthday. May this next year be one of enlightment and healing. ❤️ https://t.co/VtCcqN9AdB — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 27, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt echoed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) demand for packing the Supreme Court. Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell echoed his sentiment to expand the court.

Actor Jon Cryer called it a “shameful day.”

Truly a shameful day for every Republican Senator and anyone who has ever voted for them. https://t.co/boNoFn3DDp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 27, 2020

Actress Amy Brenneman, who played a judge on Judging Amy, tweeted that House Republicans “do not care about Americans, at all.”

We knew this is who they are. They do not care about Americans, at all. They only care about winning. It is minority rule, and it is coming to an end. https://t.co/A71WweLOwd — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) October 27, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow labeled Coney Barrrett a “fringe extremist.” She also invoked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland.

Not only is she a fringe extremist, her confirmation at this point in time, is not fair or right. #MerrickGarland https://t.co/kJvzYk8W3V — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 27, 2020

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks railed against “old white men.”

We deserve so much better than old white men deciding everything all the time for all of us since the beginning of America. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 27, 2020

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane blamed voter apathy in 2016 for today’s “cemented conservative majority” on the Supreme Court.

The cemented conservative majority on the Supreme Court will be a hard lesson for many people on the importance of voting—a lesson that will last decades. Unfortunately, all the marches and protests in the world can’t reverse voter apathy in 2016. This time around, vote. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) October 27, 2020

Mark Ruffalo called Coney Barrett’s confirmation “a travesty,” and invoked President Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland.

3 of the justices on the Supreme Court were put there by Presidents who lost the popular vote. There was the unjust denial of Obama’s pick in Merrick Garland and now the travesty of Amy Coney Barret by a President 10 points behind in the polls. The Supreme Court needs balance. https://t.co/YuKwPweUjZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 27, 2020

Comedian and left-wing activist Billy Eichner tweeted a photo of the late Justice Ginsburg and urged people to vote out Republicans.

VOTE THEM OUT. AND VOTE IN PERSON IF YOU CAN. pic.twitter.com/5Ne9YLQ4GE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 27, 2020

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles called Coney Barrett “corrupt” and “unqualified.”

Now that the oligarchy and the kleptocracy have forced through another corrupt unqualified Supreme Court justice do @TheDemocrats have the courage and will to immediately take the steps to undo it? — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) October 27, 2020

Several celebrities tweeted out the same message: “6-3 doesn’t represent me. Flip states blue, stop the GOP.”

