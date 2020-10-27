http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ws7fyqML3q4/how-corrupt-are-american-universities.php

The Department of Education has completed an investigation into American universities’ compliance with federal law relating to reporting of foreign gifts and contracts. As you might expect, our universities believe that laws are for the little guys:

American Universities failed to report $6.5 billion in foreign gifts and contracts, an investigation by the Department of Education found. Federal law requires schools to disclose substantial foreign gifts and contracts to the Department of Education (DOE) twice a year. Many have for years failed to do so, while others severely underreported the income. The deluge of the financial disclosures poured in as the department opened investigations into 12 elite universities. Universities reported receiving a total of more than $19.6 billion in foreign gifts and contracts from 2014 to 2020, including nearly $1.5 billion from China, almost $3.1 billion from Qatar, and more than $1.1 billion from Saudi Arabia, according to historical DOE data and most recent figures posted on its new online reporting portal.

You can imagine who some of the worst lawbreakers were.

Carnegie Mellon University reported receiving almost $1.61 billion in foreign gifts and contracts, the most of any university. Harvard tops the list in terms of total funds received from China, reporting nearly $116 million.

The Left corrupts everything it touches. It has not just touched, but wholly taken over, higher education in America. So no one should be surprised at the corruption implied by illegally undisclosed billions in foreign cash.

In the last few weeks, we have learned that Joe Biden sold whatever influence he had as Vice President to the Communist Chinese and others for many millions of dollars. The Chinese Communist Party has spread billions of dollars among many American politicians and institutions, considering such spending to be a wise investment. With hindsight, it seems clear that they are right.

The Chinese Communists have been especially eager to use their bought and paid for influence to suppress news about their imprisonment of more than one million Uighers in concentration camps. If you don’t know much about the largest imprisonment and murder of a religious minority since the Third Reich, you can thank America’s liberal, pro-China press–how much money has changed hands there has yet to be revealed–and, of course, businesses like the National Basketball Association. More on that to come.

