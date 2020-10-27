https://flagandcross.com/hundred-miles-of-new-border-wall-seeing-positive-results-in-western-arizona/

Construction workers are buzzing with work along a 126 mile-long portion of the United State’s southern border with Mexico, as a wall is being erected with the goal in mind of reducing the number of illegal immigrants able to cross over into our country.

And, apparently, this particular wall, located in Arizona, is already having some impressive results.

via Washington Examiner:

Trending: Protester Sucker Punches Trump Supporter, Then Winds Up Flat On His Back — WATCH The new wall is comprised of six-inch square posts filled with concrete. A gap of four inches was left between each post to allow agents to see through the fence when looking straight at it. The only downside to agents is that a five-mile stretch of the border will not get new wall because the land belongs to the Cocopah Reservation. This area is where agents are seeing the most illegal immigration right now, an indication of the new wall’s success at preventing illegal entries. take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Agents suspect that when the coronavirus pandemic passes and they are no longer able to immediately return illegal immigrants south of the border, as they have been able to, more will attempt to sneak into the U.S. With so many miles of new wall in place, Porvaznik thinks his agents now actually stand a chance at holding the line. “We’re much better positioned right now to deal with that traffic when they do come than we have been in the past,” he said.

Liberals have been telling us that these sort of fences will not work to keep folks out of the country, but that’s obviously not the case. Sure, individuals bent on crossing the border illegally will somehow manage to find a way, but many will also be discouraged by the difficulty posed by this wall.

That in and of itself will reduce the strain on border patrol officers and enable them to better protect it without feeling outnumbered or outmatched. Trump was right about the wall, just like he’s been right about so many other issues.

