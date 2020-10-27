https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hundreds-turn-see-lovely-first-lady-melania-trump-atglen-pennsylvania-live-stream-video-starting-345-pm-et/

HUNDREDS came out to see First Lady Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania this afternoon.

It was Melania Trump’s first solo campaign stop of the season.

Melania Trump thanked the crowd for their love and support after her family came down with COVID-19.

Melania Trump ripped Democrats for pushing a “sham impeachment” while COVID was spreading around the globe.

Kellyanne Conway opened for Melania today.

Line at Melania Trump event in Atglen, Chester County. Her first solo campaign appearance this year @FLOTUS @WGAL #election2020 pic.twitter.com/XkYJEGHCI3 — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) October 27, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump is set to deliver her first solo remarks on the trail this cycle inside a barn in Atglen, PA this afternoon. There are about 200 people there, per reporters at the event. During the pre-program, attendees were encouraged to wear masks & socially distance. pic.twitter.com/2kDCVdYfld — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 27, 2020

Here is the livestream video:

[embedded content]

