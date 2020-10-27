https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hundreds-turn-see-lovely-first-lady-melania-trump-atglen-pennsylvania-live-stream-video-starting-345-pm-et/

HUNDREDS came out to see First Lady Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania this afternoon.

It was Melania Trump’s first solo campaign stop of the season.

Melania Trump thanked the crowd for their love and support after her family came down with COVID-19.

Melania Trump ripped Democrats for pushing a “sham impeachment” while COVID was spreading around the globe.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden’s “RUSSIAN BLACKMAIL PHOTOS” Uncovered – Hunter with Russians in Hollywood

Kellyanne Conway opened for Melania today.

Here is the livestream video:

[embedded content]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...