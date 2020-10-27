https://noqreport.com/2020/10/27/hunter-biden-acted-as-personal-lawyer-to-chairman-ye-to-circumvent-u-s-sanctions/

Bombshells have been dropping left and right surrounding Tucker Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski. Arguably the biggest was the revelation that the son of an American politician was working directly with the chair of a Chinese energy company to broker deals worth billions.

According to Breitbart:

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, allegedly acted as the “personal attorney” for Ye Jianming, the chair of a major Chinese energy firm, in a deal to buy a 14% stake in a Russian state oil company facing U.S. sanctions.

…

Bobulinski recalled that in July 2017, Chinese premier Xi Jinping was in Moscow for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bobulinski recalled that he was shocked to learn of CEFC’s interest in Russia, which placed Sinohawk in a precarious position.

In September 2017, once CEFC had announced the deal to buy a stake in Rosneft, and the $10 million that CEFC was supposed to have invested in Sinohawk had never materialized, Bobulinski grew more concerned.

In October, he said, “I did reach out to Hunter Biden … asking him, ‘Hey, listen, they haven’t funded the $10 million, have you done something that I’m not aware of? Have you gone around us? Have you started a parallel discussion with Chairman Ye that I should be conscious of?”

Bobulinski said that Hunter Biden informed him, via text message, “I’m acting as the personal attorney to Chairman Ye.”

“Hunter Biden is now telling me,” Bobulinksi recalled, “that he’s meeting personally, one-on-one with Chairman Ye in his $50 million penthouse in New York, and if he can’t meet him, he’s picking up the phone and calling him, but they only discuss things in person.

“You can imagine my frustration,” Bobulinski said. “You’re acting as the personal attorney to Chairman Ye while they’re tendering for 14% of the Russian state-owned energy company, a deal valued at $9 billion? What am I missing here?”

For the past two weeks, it was speculated that “my chairman” referenced multiple times in emails from Hunter Biden referred to his father. Now, we know that he was referring to Ye. This adds a new wrinkle to the scandal because it means Hunter Biden was engaged in activities to circumvent United States sanctions against China.

https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1321250821401681920

But Joe Biden isn’t out of the woods on this. According to Bobulinski, the Vice President was very engaged with his activities in China. With Bobulinski now working with the FBI, it seems highly unlikely the Democrat donor is making this all up.

With the election a week away, this is the type of information that should make voters wary while filling those who already voted for Joe Biden with regrets. Anyone who had doubts about the laptop can now know its real. All of it.

