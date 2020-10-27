https://www.theepochtimes.com/hunter-biden-and-ccp-tied-billionaire-had-close-relationship-texts-reveal_3553088.html

Hunter Biden and an energy tycoon with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had a cozy relationship, according to text messages disclosed to Senate investigators by Tony Bobulinski, one of Biden’s former business partners. In text messages sent to Bobulinski on Oct. 14, 2017, Biden wrote that he and Ye Jianming, the founder of multibillion-dollar Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy, had a “solid” relationship. Biden said he was the first guest at Ye’s new apartment and that the billionaire cooked lunch for him. “I’ve been talking to the Chairman on a regular basis. I was his first guest in his new apartment/ he cooked me lunch himself and we ate in the kitchen together,” Biden wrote, according to text message screenshots (pdf) obtained by The Epoch Times. Biden added that Ye “has me helping him on a number of his personal issues” including for “staff visas and some …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

