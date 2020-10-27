https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/i-have-all-the-emails-and-documents-and-texts-proving-everything-tucker-carlson-interviews-tony-bobulinski/

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski has had trouble getting any media traction, even though he told his story before the second and final presidential debate as President Trump’s guest. That changed Tuesday night when top-rated Tucker Carlson devoted most of his hour-long show to an interview with Bobulinski. Carlson has more than 5 million viewers — you’d think another media outlet might pick up on the story.

And the New York Post is still locked out of its Twitter account for reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

