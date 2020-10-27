https://noqreport.com/2020/10/27/internet-kill-switch-activated-by-twitter-on-all-topics-related-to-the-election/

(Natural News) With only one week remaining until the election, Twitter is doing its part to shove Joe Biden across the finish line by censoring anything that might further incriminate him.

After getting caught censoring HunterGate while propping up the Rudy Giuliani Borat prank, Twitter has decided that the easiest way to deal with any more uncomfortable news about the Biden Crime Family is to simply flip the kill switch on all topics related to Election Day.

In an announcement, a Twitter spokesperson explained that it will now be showing all users from the United States special “prompts” pertaining to “topics that are likely to be subject of election misinformation” – meaning anything that could hurt Biden’s chances of winning.

“We’re guessing it can include literally anything that would be detrimental to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while negative press and conspiracies about President Trump are allowed to run amok at will,” is Zero Hedge‘s take.

When the Borat hit piece on Giuliani started making the rounds, Twitter did absolutely nothing to stop it from spreading. And yet, when the New York Post‘s Hunter Biden exposé suddenly went viral, Twitter flagged it as “misinformation” and pulled down accounts that tried to share it.

Around that same time, Twitter Support tweeted that the 2020 election “is unlike any other in U.S. history,” and consequently more action would need to be taken to prevent negative stories about Biden from spreading.

“With so many more people voting by mail and potentially delayed results, starting today, we’ll show you prompts in your Home timeline and Search to help you stay informed on these critical topics,” Jack Dorsey’s team wrote on Oct. 26.

Twitter declares election results “might be delayed” if Biden doesn’t win

Twitter also shared a screenshot showing the types of pop-up messages that its users will encounter the closer we get to Nov. 3. One of them warns against “misleading information about voting by mail,” while another suggests that the “[e]lection results might be delayed” if Biden does not win as planned.

“Both ‘warnings’ seem suited to prepare the public for an onslaught of mail in voting (likely to favor Democrats) and a potential contested election (as a result of mail in voting that would likely favor Democrats),” Zero Hedge warns.

Twitter is also targeting tweets like the one many were sharing from Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, who continues to warn against voter fraud. According to Twitter, however, voter fraud does not exist unless Trump wins, in which case Russian spies and Vladimir Putin will automatically be responsible for stealing the election.

“Twitter is banning everyone from retweeting this from the head of Judicial Watch,” tweeted Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, along with this tweet, censored by Twitter, which reads:

“100 million ballots and ballot applications set to flood mails and dramatically increase opportunities for voter fraud and Election Day chaos. So Big Tech, to help the Left and Joe Biden, is CENSORING voter fraud info and how Left is setting up the steal!”

Not only did Twitter censor this tweet, but the company also put up not one but two overlays explaining that its content “is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”

Twitter also put up a link for its users to “[l]earn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

Facebook is also pushing the lie that mail in voting is safe and secure, and is also predictively programming its users to expect long, drawn-out and contested election results that could be debated for weeks.

For more up-to-the-minute news about the election, be sure to check out Trump.news.

Sources for this article include:

