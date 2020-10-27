https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/523083-jeff-daniels-narrates-new-biden-campaign-ad-for-michigan

Actor Jeff Daniels narrated a campaign ad released Tuesday for Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: ‘We won’t forget this’ MORE, focusing on swing-state Michigan.

Daniels, who grew up and lives in Michigan, makes the case for other residents to vote for the former vice president in the ad entitled “America Needs Michigan.” The ad was published by Don Winslow Films.

“People talk a lot about ‘Midwestern values,’ ” Daniels said at the beginning of the ad. “Here in Michigan we live those values, things like decency, honesty and respect.”

“But we’re hurting in Michigan right now,” he continues, “in our factories, on our farms, in our hearts.”

Daniels lists a number of beliefs that he says Michigan residents hold including following through with promises, the golden rule and paying “our fair share.”

“Here in Michigan, we don’t believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are,” he said. “And we don’t think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don’t think he’s much of a man at all.”

Daniels closes the ad by saying he voted for Biden.

“Michigan deserves a president who believes in things like decency, honesty and respect,” he said.

The ad was released a week ahead of Election Day. Most 2020 polls of the battleground state show Biden leading Trump, after the president won the state in 2016.

