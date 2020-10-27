https://pagesix.com/2020/10/26/jennifer-garner-shuts-down-pregnancy-rumors-after-halloween-photo/?_ga=2.49718692.382634623.1603403422-854977548.1583612997

Jennifer Garner is still not pregnant.

The “Alias” star once again had to shut down speculation that she was expecting a baby after posting a photo of a carved pumpkin inside of a larger pumpkin, which fans confused as a pregnancy announcement.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…,” Garner, 48, wrote in the caption.

“Wait….are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?!” one fan wrote. “Please say you are!!!”

Another person commented, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second.”

Garner replied back, “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. good grief, i didn’t even see it, i just saw the matching smiles.”

In September, the “13 Going on 30” star laughed off a troll’s question asking whether she was pregnant after wearing baggy overalls in a video.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant,” she said at the time. “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story [laughing, pizza, taco, donut, chocolate, wine emojis].”

Garner shares 14-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

