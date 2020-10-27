https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/jerusalem-geologist-believes-nails-used-crucify-jesus/

(JERUSALEM POST) — Fragments of nails believed to have been used in Jesus’s crucifixion have ancient wood and fragments of bone on them, according to a new study, The New York Post reported.

The fragments appeared for the first time after a 1990 excavation of a burial site of Caiaphas, the high priest who organized a plot to kill Jesus according to the New Testament.

Scholars at the time slammed the suggestion, denying the nails that Israeli filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici had found were the same ones from Caiaphas’s tomb.

